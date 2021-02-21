PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Each badge for Elle Dingwell and Alyse Silverman comes with an adventure, from nuclear science to rifle shooting to their very own Eagle projects.

"I learned about first aid. I learned about camping," Dingwell said.

"We had to go through all the ranks," Silverman said. "We had to camp all the nights, earn all the merit badges."

The girls are both officially Eagle Scouts, which is the highest ranking in the Boy Scouts of America. On Sunday there was a national, virtual ceremony to honor the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, which totals nearly 1,000.

Silverman and Dingwell are among five girls from Paradise Valley Troop 3030 to earn the honor. What the teens did in 24 months, can sometimes take years.

Before 2018 girls were not accepted into the Boy Scouts. For Silverman, it meant watching her brother for a long time.

"I would go along with him to everything, and I always thought it was really cool what all they were doing. And I always wanted to have that same experience going on different adventures," she said.

Dingwell is blind in one eye and visually impaired in the other. The goal of her Eagle project was to allow kids to use sound to go Easter egg hunting. "To top it all off, for my Eagle Project I decided to make 164 beeping Easter eggs for the Foundation for Blind Children," she said.

Dingwell feels incredibly accomplished and it was important to go all the way. "We already invested just tremendous amounts of time and energy and effort. We poured our hearts and souls into it," she said.

The other girls in their troop include 18-year-old Tori Shuman, 16-year-old Stella Lipson and 18-year-old Victoria Rader.