PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley homeowner says her HOA wants to fine her because she installed artificial grass. Now a state representative is stepping in, in hopes of preventing this from happening to other Valley residents.

Sherry Lund has lived in her Paradise Valley home for nearly 15 years. She decided to put artificial grass in her front and back yard for a few reasons.

“I’m trying to save water. We are in a drought situation in Arizona,” Lund said. “We are saving $1,100 dollars a month in water bills my house alone.”

What she thought was a good idea quickly turned into an actual turf war with her HOA. “He said we are an elite community, and we don’t want artificial turf,” Lund said.

This battle has now made its way to the state capitol, where Republican Representative John Kavanagh proposed House Bill 2131.

“She asked the legislature to step in as we sometimes will when some HOAs act very egregiously and unreasonable toward their members,” Kavanagh said.

The bill would stop HOAs from banning artificial grass. “One of the people that testified in our committee said if a home has grass, 90% of their water usage is for watering the grass, so it is a tremendous draw on a limited and decreasing water supply,” Kavanagh said.

“I believe it should be up to each residential person,” Eric Nitschke, Director of Operations at Arizona Artificial Lawns, said.

Nitschke said they have seen an increase in customers installing artificial grass over the last year, mainly for the same reasons Lund made the switch. “Water conservation and cost-effective for the bills,” Nitschke said.

This battle now lies in the hands of Arizona lawmakers. Kavanagh's bill passed through the committee this week and now heads to the full House for a vote.

“I’m concerned about the water issues, property rights, and being controlled by HOAs who are unreasonable and out of control,” Lund said.