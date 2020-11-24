PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Paradise Valley family has started a non-profit called Paint for a Cure to help families with young children dealing with an ALS diagnosis.
One year ago, Eric Weinbrenner was diagnosed with ALS. The diagnosis was devastating for his family. His wife was pregnant at the time and they were moving into a new home. "We were looking for something positive to focus on through this diagnosis," said Eric's wife, Jen.
That positive was starting the non-profit Paint for a Cure. They auction off donated paintings and the money raised goes to help other families dealing with an ALS diagnosis. They've raised $275,000 and helped 8 families so far, with plans to help 4 more in the coming months. Each family gets between $5-12,000 to help ease the financial burden, whether that's getting a new car or remodeling their home. Their long term plan is to build a home where families with an ALS diagnosis can stay for a few weeks to get help. There's a huge financial burden for families dealing with ALS and this money helps.
"Once you accept what it is and what you are going through, you just embrace what you have now, and it's been huge to just be able to embrace every day together and we want to make that easier for other families," Jen said.
Eric said the response from the families they've helped has been amazing. "Anything that can help them enjoy time with their families," he said.
Paint for a Cure's next auction is March 19. Right now, they really need donated paintings. To find out more about Paint for a Cure including how to donate, click here.