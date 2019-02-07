PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Paradise Valley School District is warning parents that a district employee has been arrested for alleged luring and attempted sexual contact with a minor.
The suspect, who has been identified as Mico Cano, was a Community Education employee, and worked as a supervisor in the before and after-school childcare program at Copper Canyon Elementary School.
Cano has been placed on paid leave pending further investigation.
District superintendent James Lee released the following statement to parents and staffers Thursday:
Dear PVSchools Employees, Parents, and Guardians,
We wanted to provide you with updated information about a Community Education employee who was arrested by the Mesa Police Department. First and foremost, we want to reassure you that there have been no reports of any involvement of PV students.
On Feb. 6th, PVSchools was notified by the Mesa Police Department that an employee, Mico Cano, was taken into custody on alleged luring and attempted sexual contact with a minor. He has been employed with the district since September 2017. During the 2017-18 school year, he worked at Copper Canyon Elementary School as a childcare worker in the Mascot before and after-school program.
This year, his primary role was to support adults within the PVSchools before and after-school program at multiple Mascot sites. He also served as a substitute in a variety of Community Education programs when needed.
Our first priority is always for the safety and well-being of our students. As this is an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Mesa Police Department. Should you have specific questions or concerns, please contact the Community Education Department at 602-449-2205.
