PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For some, becoming a police officer is a lifelong dream.
But the new craze of Cannabidiol oil and CBD products, put that dream on hold for some.
"We realized our rules weren't overly clear," said Matt Giordano, the executive director of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training board.
"If you look at CBD oil under the criminal code, it appears to be a cannabis, and cannabis under our rules is considered a narcotic drug, which for pre-employment would prohibit you from being a peace officer for seven years," he said.
Giordano said they were running into problems where aspiring officers admitted to using CBD and buying it from a reputable retailer, all before applying to the force, which violated rules created in the '90s.
He said in late June, the board voted to no longer consider prior use of CBD as a narcotic or marijuana product, something Metier Pharmacy, owner of Randle House, sees as a step forward. He's run the pharmacy in Phoenix for the past three years.
"We've probably, in the last six months, seen a 200% spike in CBD sales," House said. "The products we utilize, they're 99.9% THC free, which is very important for people in the professions like policemen or medical providers."
But Giordano said there's still an area that can get current officers in trouble.
"It's an unregulated industry. So, although the bottle might say its 0.3% or less, what I understand is there's no government agency out there confirming that," he said.
He said if a current police officer tests positive for THC at any time, it would prompt an internal investigation.
"I personally would caution all of my existing peace officers not to use CBD oil at all until the industry is better regulated," he said.
