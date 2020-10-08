PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A painting to honor the late Kayla Mueller was unveiled in Phoenix on Thursday.

Gov Doug Ducey, along with US National Security Advisor Amb. Robert O’Brien, Marsha and Carl Mueller and Sen. Martha McSally unveiled the “Into The Breach” painting at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base.

The painting commemorates the 2019 raid, named for Kayla, that killed ISIS terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The painting will be displayed at the Arizona State Capitol, where the public can view it.

This ceremony was held two days after ISIS fighters were charged in Kayla's death.