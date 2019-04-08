WITTMANN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A wildfire burned for most of the afternoon and evening Monday.
The blaze, dubbed Painted Wagon Fire by the Arizona Department of Forestry, burned at least 180 acres and two structures approximately 20 miles west of Wittmann. No one was hurt.
The fire was 10 percent contained as of Monday evening. There were no evacuations or road closures in place, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry.
It is still unclear what caused the fire.
