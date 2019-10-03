BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Buckeye woman with terminal breast cancer said she's thankful for the blessings she does have, like a company that is helping her make some home repairs.
[VIDEO: Neighbors help woman with cancer do house repairs]
It all started when Mary Castle got a letter from her HOA saying she had to paint the trim on her house.
"The HOA for this community has given her several violation letters, and as we came out to meet her, we found out that she has terminal cancer and that she’s being cared by hospice, in-home, and was completely unable both financially and physically to be able to comply with the HOA," said Daryl Fox, who owns Delta Painting and Handyman Services with his business partner.
Fox said he and his business partner decided they wanted to help Castle.
"She asked if she could pay 5 to 10 dollars a month until it was paid off, and one of her comments was 'I hope that I’m alive long enough to pay this off,'" said Fox. "It touched my heart."
Fox said they started this GoFundMe page to raise money for paint and other repairs.
"Hopefully we’ll just start this big movement where everybody is helping everybody," said Fox.
Castle said she is very grateful.
"I am so thankful you’re helping me, and I told you it’s Jesus," said Castle. "You’re my earth angel."
Fox invites everyone to help paint Castle's Buckeye house Saturday at 8 a.m.
For more information on how you can help, call Delta Painting and Handyman Services at (623)225-3535 or (480)702-6593.
Fox said other companies like Sun Valley Property Services LLC, AZ Aspire Academy, Don Edwards and The Three Percenters Original Arizona Chapter are also helping Castle.