PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Page Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old girl died when was brought by her babysitter at a hospital Friday afternoon.
Police say that at around 1 p.m., a 6-year-old girl was brought to an area hospital by her babysitter and was unresponsive.
That's when hospital staff contacted police but the little girl passed away when officers arrived on scene.
Page police tell Arizona's Family while there were no signs of trauma, they are treating this case as a homicide.
The case of the child's death is unknown at this time but police say that the family and the babysitter are cooperating.
