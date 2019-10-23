PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- An officer shot a man in Page Tuesday afternoon after being attacked and stabbed in the face, police say.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Page police responded to a report of a fight at a Safeway near Elm Street and Lake Powell Boulevard. One of the suspects involved had a knife and was allegedly attempting to stab another person.
[MAPS: 2019 Officer-Involved Shootings in Arizona]
When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect with the knife fled to the nearby John C. Page Memorial Park, located at the area of Navajo Drive and Lake Powell Boulevard.
Police on Thursday identified that suspect as as Kendall Ray Lane.
At the park, Lane, a 29-year-old man from Tonalea, attacked an officer with a handheld weapon, police said in a news release.
The officer then fired at Lane.
Page police said they caught Lane a short time later.
Lane and the officer were transported to a nearby hospital.
According to Page police, the officer "received a stab wound to the face" but is expected to be OK. Police say they will not be releasing the officer's name.
Lane was shot in the wrist. Police said he was released from the hospital and has been booked into the Coconino County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.
The people injured in the original knife incident suffered minor injuries, police said.
This shooting is now is being investigated by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.