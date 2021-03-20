MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Championship Saturday in winter high school sports never disappoints. And that was especially true for the 3A basketball state championships in Mesa this afternoon.
Page and Snowflake battled for both the boys' and girls' state titles. The Sand Devils came out on top in both games, with the girls winning 36-32 while the boys won 64-51. Not as many Page fans or Snowflake fans were able to make it to Mesa because of the pandemic. But those that did make it are grateful for another step towards getting back to normalcy.
Both schools are several hours away from Mesa. But that didn't stop hundreds from both communities from making the trip for an unforgettable experience. "To give our fans and our community a little bit of hope through basketball means a lot for us," says Page girls' head coach Ryan Whitehorse.
"We sent them off this morning when they left at 9:30," says Snowflake parent Jackie Brewer. "We had our fire department, our police department, all the parents, all the community came to wish them luck."
Due to the pandemic, only 140 tickets were allotted to each school. But Page and Snowflake made them count. Eager for at least one day to forget about the tough realities of day-to-day life outside these gyms.
"A lot of these kids, a lot of these kids, a lot of these families, a lot of these communities lost people," says Page parent Justin Gonzales. "You know, so this was their outlet. We had to join another conference in able to be here."
But now that Page and Snowflake made it to this point, it's time to appreciate the journey. And give thanks to those both in-person and from afar who made it possible.
"Man, they were rooting for us," says Page senior Nadya Begay. "Everyone signed a petition for us to play throughout the Navajo Nation."
"Lot of resolve," says Page boys head coach Justin Smith. "Lot of resolve from not just our kids but kids across the state to push through that.
For Page, it was the third state championship in five years for the girls program, while it was the first-ever state title for the boys program.