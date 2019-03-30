GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers with Packages From Home do so much more than put together packages for troops overseas. They're sending reminders that our heroes are missed. And even a recent blow to their charity isn't slowing them down.
"I was in the army for five years," said Meghan Richards with Packages From Home. She knows what it's like to be serving without your creature comforts.
"When you're deployed, life can go at a faster pace, more things to do in less time," Richards said.
That's why Package From Home volunteers spend their time putting together care packages to send to some of our 260,000 troops deployed in more than 160 countries. (They shipped more than 8,600 care packages to our troops in 2018.)
"At the end of a busy day, maybe something difficult has happened, you go back to your room, there's a package waiting for you," Richards said.
Sometimes, it's a treat. Other times, it's a necessity.
"You're getting basic hygiene items and food you might not get when you're deployed," Richards said.
But back in December, their delivery truck was stolen. Since then, they've had to deny donations and volunteers have had to use their own cars to still serve our diverse military.
"We also serve veterans who are homeless, at risk, or transitioning out of service, and working dogs," Richards said.
The organization is now $5,000 away from getting a new truck. They are hoping to have it in time for Military Appreciation Month in May.
"Everyone has someone but they might not be able to send packages. The cost of postage is very expensive; the cost of items is expensive," Richards said.
Packages From Home sends most of their packages to Africa, Syria and Afghanistan. And as a recipient of one of these herself, Richards is fueled by her "why."
"That means so much to know you're not forgotten, that you're remembered and cared for," Richards said.
Click here to make an online donation to Packages From Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.