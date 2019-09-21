PHOENIX 3TV/CBS 5 -- On Saturday morning there was a chemical spill at the Maryvale Post Office in Phoenix, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.
The post office workers told authorities that the chemical came from a mysterious package and exposed three employees to it.
Postal Inspector Liz Davis said workers were sorting packages when one broke and leaked a liquid that gave off fumes.
One of the employees exposed to the chemical had respiratory issues and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. That employee and the other two exposed to the chemical substance are in stable condition right now and are going to be okay, Phoenix FD said.
In addition to the Phoenix Police Department, hazardous material crews were on the scene investigating the chemical.
The post office was temporarily closed as a precaution. It later reopened for business.
Davis said the package contained nail polish remover that wasn't packaged right.