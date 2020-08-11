TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There will be no football season for the Sun Devils or Wildcats this fall.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced that they would postpone all sports, including football, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The conference "would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021."

The decision was made following a consultation from the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee with athletics directors, in which they expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

The move comes after the Big Ten announced the cancelation of its fall season, who also hopes to play in the spring. The other Power 5 conferences—ACC, Big 12, and SEC—have all indicated a willingness to continue to try for a fall season.

The Pac-12 will continue to have university support, including academic advising and tutoring, among other support services for their athletes.

This will be the first year since 1945 that neither Arizona State or Arizona will have a football season. The Pac-12 had announced on July 31 a delayed and shortened football schedule.

Tuesday's decision also means college basketball would start no earlier than January.

Scott emphasized that scholarships will be honored, and that the Pac-12 is "strongly encouraging" the NCAA to grant athletes an additional year of eligibility.

