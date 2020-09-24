There will be Pac-12 sports this fall after all.

Following a meeting of conference leadership, the Pac-12 announced they will hold a fall football season, in addition to basketball and other winter sports. The conference had previously postponed all athletic competitions until at least January in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No fans will be permitted at any competitions held on Pac-12 campuses.

Under the revised football schedule, the season will open on Nov. 6. The Pac-12 championship game will be held on Dec. 18, allowing for the conference to be considered for the College Football Playoff, which will be unveiled on Dec. 20.

The Pac-12 says the team football schedules will be released in the coming days.

Each team will play a seven-game schedule, with five of the games coming against the rest of their division and one game against a team from the other division. The seventh game will be played against the team in the other division that finished in the same spot. For example, the top teams in the North and South divisions will meet for the Pac-12 title, while the two second-place teams will faceoff and so on.

Men’s and women’s basketballs will begin on the NCAA official start date of November 25.

Individual universities, in accordance with local health officials, will determine when practice may start for other winter sport.

A major factor in the Pac-12's return was a testing deal the conference signed with the Quidel Corporation, that will allow for rapid daily testing of program personnel. The necessary equipment is expected to be delivered to the 12 campuses by the end of September.

Another major hurdle to clear were the virus restrictions placed upon schools in Oregon and California by local governments. Leadership in those states have loosened the restrictions recently, allowing for athletes there to resume training.

The Pac-12's initial decision to postpone their fall seasons came shortly after the Big Ten announced their own postponement. The Big Ten announced last week that they would return to the field on Oct. 24.

The three other major conferences—the ACC, Big 12, and SEC—have all pushed forward with their football seasons. The ACC and Big 12 have already played two weeks, while the SEC begins their season this weekend.

