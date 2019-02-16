MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (3TV/CBS5) -- An Australian restaurant is facing big backlash for serving burgers that come garnished with a line of fake cocaine, which is actually garlic powder, and a fake $100 bill.
The pop-up restaurant in Melbourne, Austrlaia is called Pablo's Escoburgers.
The concept is facing social media outrage for being in “poor taste,” as critics point out that the drug kingpin was responsible for the deaths of countless Colombians.
The group behind the pop-up said in a statement:
"We are very proud of our burgers but we do also understand that Pablo Escobar was a horrible man who destroyed the lives of thousands of Colombians. We do not condone, idolise or promote Pablo Emilio Escobar or his actions in any way. We are, however, Australian and know how to have a laugh about a good play on words.”
But many aren't laughing, and the debate about the concept has been heating up on Facebook and Instagram.
"This is really offensive and disrespectful to all the families of the victims that suffered the atrocities committed by this monster," one person wrote on Instagram.
"Not good to glorify a murderer like Escobar," stated another Instagram comment."
"Change the name!" others demanded on Facebook.
But others weren't easily offended.
"When did you lose your sense of humor? It's a play on words," wrote on Facebook user.
Another wrote: "It's not like it's real, so why get offended?"
Escobar was a Colombian cartel leader known for supplying a huge amount of the drug smuggled into the U.S. in the late 1980s. His story has been dramatized in the hit Netflix show Narcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.