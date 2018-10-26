PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - A Phoenix woman has been arrested after a child suffered a broken arm at her unlicensed daycare facility.
Roberta Connie Kostelny faces one count of felony child abuse in the case of the injured little girl.
Phoenix police were called to Phoenix Children's Hospital earlier this month to investigate the report of an 11-month-old with a broken arm.
The child's parents told police they had no explanation for their daughter's injury and had no idea how it occurred.
It was later learned that the parents dropped off the child at a daycare five days a week, where the baby was watched by Roberta Cobbie Kostelny.
The parents told police their believed the daycare was licensed. But turned out, ut was not.
Kostelny initially said "she had noticed anything wrong" with the young victim.
But later in a police interview Kostelny admitted the victim was a "very fussy baby' and that there was a time "the victim would not crawl to her," according to the police report.
The police reports states that Kostelny admitted "lifting the victim up by her wrists while picking her up off the ground."
In a police interview, Kostelny admitted "to dropping the victim from about chest-high onto a couch and into a crib. She also admitted to lifting the victim up out of a playpen by just one arm."
Police asked Kostelny if she believed she broke the victim's arm during the time she lifted her up by one arm, and "she stated that she did."
Police say Kostelny told them it was an accident and that she felt badly that she hurt a child.
Kostelny was released on bail and is due back in court Nov. 8.
So how do you check to make sure a daycare is actually licensed?
The Department of Health Services offers online resources to find a licensed daycare provider and also how file a complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.