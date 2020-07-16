PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An owner of a Russian food store in Phoenix said a Maricopa County constable berated him and made racist comments while serving him an order at his store.
The altercation was caught on the surveillance video earlier this month. It shows the constable, who identifies himself as Doug Middleton, getting in the face of Nerik Gadaev, owner of Yasha From Russia. Middleton wrongly assumes Gadaev was a foreigner and said, "I'm not in your country; I don't play your rules." Gadaev was born in the U.S.
"You think you enter this store and you think you're in Russia right away? Not only that, I was born here, I'm first-generation American citizen in my family. And to have somebody say that was a little bit shocking," said Gadaev.
Middleton also threatened to shut him down.
"Never in a situation like this where I was belittled or yelled at or being threatened that my whole life is going to be ruined, everything is going to be taken away from me," said Gadaev. "It was just a weird situation."
Gadaev said the incident stems from a judgment against the store with a vendor that started back in 2018. He said agreed to a settlement with the vendor and the constable was going to pick up the paperwork and cashier's checks to approve it. Gadaev said he had to move his schedule around to meet the constable at the store and when he asked the constable to meet him outside, he lost it and stormed into the store. That's when the surveillance camera shows the verbal fight. The constable eventually calmed down, took the paperwork and left.
"It looked like he was taking his sweet time to give me my receipt because I was asking for the receipt; it looked like he was just holding onto that little piece of power," said Gadaev.
Gadaev said his wife found out Middleton has an alleged history of having an abusive attitude and incidents where he "exerted his power."
The Constables of Maricopa County issues different orders from the Justice Courts, including orders of protection, summons, subpoenas and more. There are 26 elected constables in the County, including Middleton. Gadaev said he doesn't want Middleton's life ruined but believes he shouldn't have his job anymore.
"Someone like that shouldn't be in that position. For him to be in some kind of elected position that's not for people like that, not with his anger," said Gadaev.
Arizona's Family reached out to Middleton and the Arizona Constables Association Board but never heard back.