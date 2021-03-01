PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - He was the owner of one of the most well-known landmarks in Phoenix: the Celebrity Theatre. But the theatre's owner, Rich Hazelwood, died Monday at the age of 74.
Hazelwood purchased, restored, and preserved the historic Celebrity Theatre, which is known for offering performances "in the round." When you see a show at Celebrity Theatre, there's not a bad seat in the house. All of the 2,650 seats in the theatre are no more than 70 feet away from the revolving stage.
The round building was initially designed as a multi-purpose conference center that could be transformed into a concert venue during the winter months.
Many long-time Valley residence may recall attending at least a few plays or concerts at Celebrity Theatre. From kids taking a field trip to see a production of Charlotte's Web to adults attending a concert by Blondie or a holiday show by the Brian Setzer Orchestra.
The theatre opened on Jan. 13, 1964, with the musical "South Pacific" starring Betsy Palmer. In the years since, it has hosted such stars as George Carlin, Joe Cocker, Carol Channing, Diana Ross, Billy Joel, Def Leppard, Bill Cosby, Duran Duran, Sammy Davis Jr., Smashing Pumpkins, Louis CK, Chris Rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd, David Bowie, B.B. King, Olivia Newton-John, Nat King Cole, Roger Daltrey, Don Rickles, Fleetwood Mac, Etta James, and many other legendary performers.
After extensive renovations, the Celebrity Theatre re-opened its doors under new ownership in December of 1995.
The family says Rich's daughter, Heidi Hazelwood, will take over for her dad and lead Celebrity Theatre past the pandemic and into the future.
The Hazelwood family released the following statement:
The Celebrity Theatre family is devastated to share the news that our owner, Rich Hazelwood passed away this morning. Rich Hazelwood cared deeply about his family, his Celebrity Theatre staff (which he considered family), everyone associated with Celebrity Theatre, and all the Valley supporters who attended concerts and events. He was very proud of the venue and what it means to the community.