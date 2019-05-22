PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The owner of a historic Phoenix warehouse near the Talking Stick Resort Arena is counting himself lucky after firefighters were able to save the oldest part of the building.
“If downtown wasn’t populated and if it weren’t next to Talking Stick Resort Arena, [it would be] gone,” said Mike Levine, the warehouse owner.
Firefighters were called out around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday night after workers at the nearby arena saw the flames on security cameras.
[WATCH: Owners speaks about fire that damaged downtown Phoenix warehouse]
“Quite a bit of fire. A lot of material was on fire,” said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade.
While the investigation is still underway, Phoenix Fire says a homeless person might have started the blaze.
“Most likely we could have had a situation where a transient lit a warming fire, either left in haste, in a hurry, or just did not properly put it out,” McDade said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 'Tornado' of fire breaks out at vacant warehouse]
But crews were able to respond quickly and got a handle on the fire before it spread. The fire destroyed an attachment of the building built in the 1960s but spared the original warehouse from 1905.
This isn’t the warehouse’s first brush with fire.
A fire sparked in the building on Thanksgiving Day in 2000.
Then there was a bizarre incident in 1926 where a woman caught fire while cooking in a building next door, then ran to the warehouse for help.
“An engineer from Southern Pacific Railroad and an employee of Phoenix Seed and Feed wrapped her in a tarp, and it was combustible, and she exploded,” Levine said, regarding the 1926 incident.
Luckily, no lives were lost this time around.
“We’ll have a little bit of stabilization, but it’s mostly cleanup and haul and removal,” Levine said.
And once again, the building on the south side of downtown Phoenix has earned the name "right to remain" painted across its side.
