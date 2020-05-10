PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The owner of a gun used in an apparent road-rage incident that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening, is now facing weapons charges this morning. Police say the while Ignacio Estrada Ochoa was present at the time of the shooting, they do not believes he's the one who pulled the trigger.
Officers responded to an area northwest of Seventh Street and Dobbins Avenue at about 6 p.m. According to police, it started with an argument between two men in two vehicles. One of the men threw something at the other’s vehicle and then drove away. The second man chased him until both vehicles stopped near Seventh Street and Dobbins Avenue.
According to police, Ochoa was with the man who threw something at the other vehicle. Ochoa gave him a gun, investigators say. There was an exchange of gunfire, and the person with Ochoa reportedly was wounded. He is expected to recover. No other injuries were reported.
While investigating, police learned that Ochoa is not allowed to have a gun. Officers arrested him and booked him on weapons charges.
Police have not arrested anybody else in connection with the shooting. It’s not clear what sparked the original argument or if the two men involved know each other. The investigation is ongoing.