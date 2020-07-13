SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound, southbound, and left turn lanes were closed on the overpass near the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive in Scottsdale Monday morning after a rollover crash.
Scottsdale Police said on Twitter it was a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area reopened shortly after 9:20 a.m.
On-scene with a two-vehicle rollover collision with non-life-threatening injuries on Raintree at the L-101. Traffic is being routed north and south onto the freeway. Please use Frank Lloyd Right as an alternate. pic.twitter.com/DeBiBwxixM— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 13, 2020
No further details have been released.