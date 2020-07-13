loop 101 and raintree
Courtesy: Scottsdale Police/Twitter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eastbound, southbound, and left turn lanes were closed on the overpass near the Loop 101 and Raintree Drive in Scottsdale Monday morning after a rollover crash.

Scottsdale Police said on Twitter it was a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The area reopened shortly after 9:20 a.m.

No further details have been released. 

 

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you