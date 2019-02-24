PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police say a person injured in an overnight shooting has died.
At about 11:30 p.m. Friday, police say the victim was shot near a convenience at 24th Street and McDowell Road.
Witnesses in the area reported hearing a shot or shots being fired at that time.
The victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition and later died.
This is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness.
McDowell Road was closed between 24th Street and 26th Street (eastbound and westbound) while police investigated the shooting.
McDowell Road closed @24th Street for police investigation into a fatal shooting that took place at 11:30 Saturday night. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/AXW3B46WOo— Karla Navarrete (@NavarreteKarla) February 24, 2019
(1) comment
Looking forward to seeing this guys name or nationality
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.