PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An early morning fire in Phoenix injured two people sending one of them to the hospital.
Phoenix fire units were called to a mobile home fire Saturday morning around 12:30 a.m. near Van Buren Street and 35th Avenue.
According to Phoenix Fire officials crews arrived to find a working fire with flames shooting out of two large mobile homes situated right next to each other.
Two people were able to get out of the units before fire crews arrived. One of them was taken to a county hospital's burn unit and the other was treated for injuries on scene.
Investigators are working to find the cause of the fire. The identity and current condition of the victim that was taken to the hospital has not been released.