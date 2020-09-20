PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police received multiple calls regarding gunshots at a large party at a home near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.
When officers arrived on scene, several people were leaving the scene. One man was found shot and was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police say.
Officers are continuing to investigate and there is no suspect description yet. The victim's name has not been released.
If you or anyone you know has any information, call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
