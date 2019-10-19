FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Officials in Flagstaff are asking the public to help them find a man who allegedly set fire inside a local Walmart overnight.
The Flagstaff Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Charles Hernandez II, said just after 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to report of a fire inside a Walmart near Huntington Drive and Fourth Street.
When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke inside the store .
All Walmart staff were evacuated from the store. Investigators said store employees told officers that a man was seen leaving sections of the store, where the fire was started.
Flagstaff Police are currently investigating this incident as an arson.
Police describe the suspect as a Native American male, about 5 foot 7 inches. He was last seen wearing a black hat, grey jacket, orange shirt and green camo pants,
According to Flagstaff police, the store sustained severe fire and water damage and will be closed until further notice.
If anyone has information, you are urged to contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 1-928-774-1414 You may also call Silent Witness at 1-928-774-6111 anonymously.