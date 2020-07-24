Watch CBS 5 News at 5:

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fire ignited at the Arizona Democratic Party headquarters early Friday morning and investigators are treating it as an arson investigation.

When Phoenix fire arrived at the Central Avenue and Thomas Road building, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly entered the building to look for anyone who might be inside and put out the fire.

According to Phoenix Fire, ladder crews were sent to the roof to cut ventilation to help control the fire. Firefighters were able to successfully put out the fire.

Nobody got hurt, but the blaze destroyed the part of the building housing the county Democratic offices, including computers, tablets, phone-banking equipment, campaign literature and years of candidate and organizing information, County Chair Steven Slugocki said. It also destroyed political memorabilia accumulated over decades, including campaign materials for John F. Kennedy, he said.

“The Democratic Party in Arizona is pretty small. We’re a small group family,” Slugocki said. “Everything has come out of that building -- elected officials, all meetings. Everything goes through that office. At some point, every Democrat has been through that building. It’s gone.”

Slugocki and state Democratic Chair Felecia Rotellini declined to speculate on whether the blaze could be caused by arson. Both said employees have been mostly working remotely since March.

“We want to know why this happened, and it is something that is simply going to empower us to work harder and keep our eyes on the prize,” Rotellini said. “We’re definitely not going to let this be a distraction from working as hard as we can to turn Arizona blue in November.”

Fire investigators said later on Friday somebody intentionally set the building on fire and it's now a criminal investigation. Police said they're looking at surveillance cameras in the area.

"We do have some good video. We do have some good information," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. She wouldn't elaborate on any of the details and said it was an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)