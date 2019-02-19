PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Half a dozen people were displaced overnight from an apartment fire in Phoenix.
Fire crews were called out to the fire near 19th and Dunlap avenues sometime after midnight.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters found smoke inside one of the apartments when they arrived. They determined it was a smoldering fire in one of the apartment that spread to the attic space.
Fire crews quickly to contained the fire to the original apartment and attic space above the apartment, saving 8 to 10 other apartments.
Fire officials say a total of four apartments were damaged from the fire.
Six people will be displaced and a crisis response team is assisting them along with the Red Cross to find temporary housing.
No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.
