PRESIDIO, TX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 216 pounds of marijuana Friday morning in the town of Presidio, Texas.
Two men driving a Ford F-150 pick-up truck tried to apply for entry at the Texas-Mexico border but the officer sent them to intensive inspection.
An x-ray exam showed a fake truck bed compartment that was holding 109 bundles of marijuana.
“Using false bed compartments in pick-up trucks is commonly used by smugglers,” said Michael Neipert, CBP Presidio Port Director.
“But officer experience coupled with state of the art detection equipment leads to failed smuggling attempts.”
CBP officers arrested a 21-year-old United States citizen and his 65 year old Mexican citizen passenger.
They have been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI agents in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.
Presidio is located about 250 miles south of El Paso.
