AHS texas pups

Multiple shelters and volunteers are coming together to relocate the dogs. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over 100 dogs in danger of Euthanasia made a 24-hour-long trip from Texas to Phoenix Sunday.

The Arizona Humane Society, along with other shelters across the country, responded to a plea from Best Friends Animal Society to relocate hundreds of dogs from a high-volume and high-kill shelter, according to AHS.

"We are so excited, we have been waiting for them for a week,” said Dr. Michelle Thompson with AHS.

“We are just happy to help because if we didn't step in, they would have all been euthanized."

AHS will be bringing in 38 dogs including five moms and their puppies. The dogs are part of a group of 800 that are being relocated. 

 

