PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Over 100 dogs in danger of Euthanasia made a 24-hour-long trip from Texas to Phoenix Sunday.
The Arizona Humane Society, along with other shelters across the country, responded to a plea from Best Friends Animal Society to relocate hundreds of dogs from a high-volume and high-kill shelter, according to AHS.
Raquel and her three pups took a 24-hour journey from Texas. There are over 100 other dogs like her who are getting another chance at life! #azfamily @azfamily pic.twitter.com/mQT0OEuUBq— Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) October 28, 2018
"We are so excited, we have been waiting for them for a week,” said Dr. Michelle Thompson with AHS.
“We are just happy to help because if we didn't step in, they would have all been euthanized."
AHS will be bringing in 38 dogs including five moms and their puppies. The dogs are part of a group of 800 that are being relocated.
This is Sarah! She’s just one of the dogs that were rescued. @azfamily #azfamily pic.twitter.com/GpF6Ax2Zat— Samie Gebers (@samiegebers) October 28, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.