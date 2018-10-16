PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- The Red Cross deployed 32 volunteers from Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso regions to help those affected by Hurricane Michael.
Some of the southwest volunteers are on the front lines, according to the Red Cross.
They are working in shelters, providing mass care feeding, giving emotional support and identifying the hardest hit communities.
The Red Cross is also looking for financial donations to help continue to fund relief services.
They also said they are in “critical” need for blood and platelet donations to meet patient needs. Hurricanes Michael and Florence caused cancellations of hundreds of blood drives.
You can help those affected by the hurricanes by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word MICHAEL to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
