ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are roughly 4,500 APS customers out of power in Eloy and Arizona City on Tuesday morning.
According to the APS outage map, the power interruption started Monday afternoon, Sept. 30, around 4:00 p.m.
APS says the outage is due to damaged equipment at a major Toltec substation.
The estimated time of power restoration is 10:00 a.m.
In Arizona City, about 2,457 customers are impacted in these areas:
- Arvada to Nugget Road
- San Simeon to, if extended, Toltec Road.
In Eloy about 2,044 APS customers are affected in these areas:
Cornman Road to Battaglia Road
Overfield Road to Tumbleweed Road
I-10 to Alsdorf Road
Henness Road to E/O Toltec Buttes Road
So customers can preserve their perishables, APS says they will be distributing ice at these locations:
- Arizona City Fire District
14022 S Sunland Gin Rd,
Arizona City, AZ 85123
- Eloy Fire District Toltec Station
4015 N Toltec Rd
Eloy, AZ 85131
Refresh this page for updates on these outages.