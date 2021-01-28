MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homeless man is facing felony charges after police say he lit a fire inside a Walmart in Mesa Thursday causing millions of dollars in damages to the store.
Mesa Fire and Medical Department crews were called out to battle a first-alarm fire at the Walmart Supercenter near Dobson Road and Rio Salado Parkway at Mesa Riverview on Thursday just before 1 p.m.
The blaze broke out in the garden area of the store. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke that encompassed their feet. It was so thick that the firefighters had little to no visibility as they walked inside, fire officials say.
Fire officials say several pallets of merchandise had caught fire. Photos from one of our viewers showed a plume of gray smoke rising from the store.
At least 40 firefighters from Mesa, Tempe, and Phoenix Fire Departments worked the call and crews quickly put out the fire.
As Mesa Police began their investigation into the fire they discovered that the incident had been caught on Walmart video surveillance.
When officers looked at the video they saw a man, later identified as 29-year-old Marcus Manygoats, as he as selecting items throughout the store.
Manygoats was then seen in the Garden Center, where he gathered cushions and padding in a pile on the floor. He then sprayed lighter fluid on the items and surrounding merchandise, say police. Manygoats was then seen setting the pile on fire and running away with a Walmart blanket and jacket; amongst other items.
Investigators were able to locate Manygoats about 1,000 yards from the Walmart. He was wearing the same clothing he had on in the surveillance video.
Walmart managers told investigators that the amount of smoke and water that went through the store caused damage to their products, structure, and electrical systems. This type of damage forced Walmart to close and will add to the total loss for the incident. Walmart estimates the total damage between $6,000,000 and $10,000,000.
Police say Manygoats was arrested for arson, criminal damage and endangerment. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.