Over 50 pounds of meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop north of Tucson

MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says they found over 50 pounds of meth and several pound of fentanyl during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

DPS says they stopped a Dodge van for speeding and maintaining an unsafe following distance near Marana along I-10. The trooper did a search of the car, where they found the meth, about 5 pounds of fentanyl pulls and a "personal" amount of cocaine inside. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Raul Lopez of Nogales, was booked into the Pima County jail on several drug-related charges.

The bust comes just the same week that detectives in the Valley discovered thousands of fentanyl pills, more than $300,000 in cash during a multi-agency investigation that began in December. More than 3 people were arrested, and several cars and guns were seized as a result of the investigation.