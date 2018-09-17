The 20th annual Esperanza Latino Teachers Awards aim to recognize outstanding Arizona educators who serve as a symbol of hope for the future.
Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) along with community partners created the recognition to highlight the impact Latino teachers have in our state’s classrooms.
Nominations from the community are judged by a panel of educators and community leaders, who select four Esperanza Award recipients.
To be eligible, a nominee must be a full-time teacher of Latino descent and teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona.
Applications are due Friday, Sept. 21at 5 p.m. via email, USPS or fax to:
Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.Attn: Event Marketing Team112 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix, AZ 85034
Email: Cathy.Keppel@CPLC.org
Fax: 602-256-2740
The winners will be recognized at an event on Oct. 25 held at the Phoenix Convention Center.
