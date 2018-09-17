The 20th annual Esperanza Latino Teachers Awards aim to recognize outstanding Arizona educators who serve as a symbol of hope for the future.

Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) along with community partners created the recognition to highlight the impact Latino teachers have in our state’s classrooms.

Nominations from the community are judged by a panel of educators and community leaders, who select four Esperanza Award recipients.

To be eligible, a nominee must be a full-time teacher of Latino descent and teach at a state-approved or accredited school in Arizona.

Applications are due Friday, Sept. 21at 5 p.m. via email, USPS or fax to:

Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.Attn: Event Marketing Team112 E. Buckeye Road, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Email: Cathy.Keppel@CPLC.org

Fax: 602-256-2740

The winners will be recognized at an event on Oct. 25 held at the Phoenix Convention Center.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app

.Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you