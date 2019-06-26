PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of survivors, advocates and their lawyers spoke out about priests accused of sexually abusing kids in the Diocese of Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
A St. Paul, Minnesota-based law firm called Jeff Anderson & Associates released a report that compiles the names, histories and photographs of 109 priests. The firm has released similar reports for other locations.
The information in The Anderson Report on the Phoenix Diocese is not new, but it is the first time all of the accused priests' names and information are available in one place.
The names in the report released Wednesday are listed under various headings on the Phoenix Diocese website.
Wednesday's news conference came after the Arizona Legislature passed legislation that extended the age limit for sexual abuse survivors to bring claims against a perpetrator and the institution that may have protected the perpetrator, according to a news release.
Survivors of sexual abuse have a temporary window to revive old claims now open until Dec. 31, 2020 because of the legislation.
The Diocese of Phoenix released the following statement after Wednesday's news conference.
We are reviewing the report released today at the press conference with survivors of sexual abuse. The report appears to contain names currently published on our website, as well as those previously published by other dioceses and religious orders. Today’s report does not identify any clergy accused of sexual abuse who are in active ministry in the Diocese of Phoenix. ...
The Diocese of Phoenix encourages anyone who has been a victim of abuse to contact local law enforcement. For additional information about support services for those who have been abused, please contact the Office of Child and Youth Protection at (602) 354-2396.
We stand united with the community, particularly with children and vulnerable adults, in praying and working for an end to the tragedy of sexual abuse.
According to SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, 20 other states have started statewide investigations into abuse by the Catholic church.
They are asking Arizona's attorney general to do the same.
Visit snapnetwork.org/ag_investigation_hotlines for more on active sex abuse investigations and the information hotline for survivors.
A step in the right direction - and one many Diocese are taking. I just wish state Departments of Education and the federal agency as well would publish a list of taxpayer funded TEACHERS accused and sentenced for sex crimes - it's far, FAR higher than clerics. According to an admittedly old DOE report (from 1999 or so???), a child is TWO HUNDRED TIMES more likely to be abused by an educator than a member of the clergy. I dare ya - see how many days we can go without reading another dreadful story about a public school educator being bused for inappropriate relationship and/or sexual abuse of a child.
Come on. Who do you really think has a better opportunity to groom a child and sexually abuse them? A teacher who they are with for one year in a public setting or a supposedly celibate priest who has known them since birth and has had dozens of opportunities to groom them in a private setting?
There was a "survivor" on channel 3 news this morning that claimed there are at least 100 more. I believed him. He is a member of SNAP and should know what he's talking about.
Is this why the Phoenix Diocese is providing money and support to the massive amount of “dreamers” that are flooding into our country? More children for the priests and bishops to molest?
There are many non-Catholics that believe Catholic leadership "sold their souls to the devil" by getting in cahoots with the Kennedy Krime Kabal. The overwhelming majority of Catholic doctrine does not fall in line with Democrat ideals - so why do Catholics OVERWHELMINGLY support Democrats? Interesting... there's a lotta money flying around between "trial lawyers", democrat politicians and Catholic leadership...
I'm a former catholic who believes Catholic leadership "sold their souls to the devil" back when they instituted celibacy in the priesthood. My experience with Catholicism is more closely tied to the Church in my home country. I do not know how things are in the US because I left the Church a young age. My parents still regularly attend and try to get me to come back weekly though.
More creepers hiding behind the guise of religion. After a few more generations pass, these churches will mostly be gone.
