TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Out of gas!
Drivers across southern Arizona are learning this weekend that their go-to gas stations are out of fuel.
Employees at two Circle K locations in Tucson confirmed that they were out of gas Sunday
Management at a third location posted a sign to the front door apologizing for the inconvenience.
The sign stated:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, this Circle K has run out of fuel. There is no unleaded or premium unleaded fuel to pump. The only fuel available to use is diesel. Circle K apologizes to all affected customers and is working hard on getting this issue fixed."
A message to Circle K’s regional office had not been returned as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.