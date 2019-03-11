PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many church leaders and parishioners in the Valley are disagreeing with a decision recently made by the United Methodist Church.
The decision by the General Conference in St. Louis not only continues the ban on gay people serving in leadership roles in the church and on same-sex marriages, but also goes a step further; clergy could be suspended without pay for performing same-sex weddings, and be defrocked if they do it a second time.
"It was very difficult; it was also very painful," said Stephen Govett, the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church in Phoenix.
He said their hearts are broken.
"Gay, straight, rich, poor, native-born or immigrant, we are here for all people," he said.
Govett was one of the pastors who fought for marriage equality in Arizona.
"I will continue to be open to marriages of people of faith regardless, and we are told we are not to stop what we are doing, being in ministry and mission to all people," Govett said.
Govett isn't the only one who feels this way.
All the bishops in the entire Western Conference are disagreeing with this decision.
Still, Bishop Bob Hoshibata, who oversees the Desert Southwest Conference, said in a subsequent video that the five bishops in the West declared they're not going to leave the Methodist Church.
Govett said he doesn't know what this means for the future, but he believes their diversity is part of their strength.
"We really don't know what is going to happen," Govett said. "I can only say what I am called to, and I am called to remain faithful."
(2) comments
I commend the United Methodist Church for standing by the word of God. It doesn't change to the whims of fickle, sinful humans. If a person has a problem obeying God's laws and commands then it so be it, but don't go trying to change God's word to fit your beliefs.
can you just hear the uproar over a gay man running for president'will the churches encourage their voters not to vote them in office.yet church groups had no problem voting in a man who is a con artist and user of women.
