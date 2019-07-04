PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – A new wildfire is burning northeast of Mayer, Arizona.
According to the Prescott National Forest, the Orme Fire was reported just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and is currently over 150 acres.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is asking residents on Orme Road, south of Highway 169 to prepare to evacuate. Right now, no structures are immediately threatened.
An Arizona's Family viewer provided a photo, which shows the fire visible from Mayer.
Several ground crews, including multiple aircraft have been assigned to the fire.
Orme Road, south of Highway 169 is closed to the public.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this fire.
