PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--There are some students here in the Valley that may receive Grammy Awards too! Thirty-four graduates of the conservatory of recording arts and sciences, a music technical school, better known as CRAS, the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences.
This year, the students worked on 36 Grammy Award nominated albums and songs across 33 categories. This isn't the first time the students and the school have been recognized at the Grammys.
In 2017, CRAS students worked on 11 award winning nominations.
"Every year this year there are over 30 different nominated titles of songs and or albums that our graduates have worked on in terms of engineering and recording mixing assisting. We're talking about artists from such as Pink, 21 Pilots, Miguel. It's like this every year that our graduates have won," says Robert Brock, Director the school.
Each year, CRAS graduates make a name for themselves by working on this music. The schools has been training people in the music industry for more than 30 years.
Many of the students win Grammy Awards for "Best Engineered Albums, that, of course helps them get their foot in the door to some pretty cool jobs in the industry.
