Today marks the first day of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
As this is a growing problem here in the Valley, as well as across the state and the nation, Maricopa County and Honor Health have come together to combat the issue and put a spotlight on two significant injuries victims are reporting.
"So is the exam room right here where all the interviews take place? asked CBS 5 Anchor Preston Phillips.
"So this is where I would do a physical, a head to toe physical, a medical forensic exam," said Jill Rable, Honor Health Forensic Nurse Supervisor.
Rable's job is to examine victims of domestic violence.
"It's hands down the most rewarding job I've ever had. I get to serve or help someone on their worst day," said Rable.
Rable sees it all, but now with the help of a high-end DSLR camera, she's able to focus on injuries associated with domestic violence related strangulations, something she says the county is seeing a lot more of.
"These are the people that are potentially going to kill someone in the future," said Rable.
With the help of the high-end DSLR camera, Rable is able to see things like petechiae, that may be hidden on the scalp or others parts of the body, which could have very easily been missed, if no thorough examination was done.
"Days later somebody could suffer and actually die from being strangled," said Rachel Mitchell, Special Victims Bureau Chief, with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office brought forth legislation that's now law, to cover the costs associated with examining victims of domestic violence here in the county, so more victims will come forward and more suspects will be prosecuted.
Strangulation is no longer a class 1 misdemeanor, it's now a class 4 felony.
"They do the full exam and we get the results so that we can have that submitted to us along with a police report, so we can make a filing decision. we have been prosecuting literally hundreds of strangulation cases and getting them on felony charges so that could either go to jail, go to prison," said Mitchell.
"That long term effect of strangulation really has an impact on a person," said Rable.
A clinic in Mesa meantime, is also being used to research concussions and traumatic brain injury related domestic violence.
Three tools here are helping forensic nurses better evaluate victims.
Some of the tests they're using are actually the same tools that they use for therapy.
Test results done here can then be relayed to a neurologist for victim follow up.
The hope is, If all goes well, this exam will also be fully funded for domestic violence victims.
Each exam costs the county $500.
If you or someone you know needs help, the domestic violence hotline is available 24-7.
The number is 800-799-7233.
