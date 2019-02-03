PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--We waited with baited breath to find out if beloved Arizona Cardinals player, Larry Fitzgerald, would be staying the team or leaving for another.
Last week, we got the good news that he will be staying for another year, signing a one year contract to play at least another year with the team!
Now, Fitz is building a new home in Paradise Valley and selling his old one!
The home sits on just under two acres.
"When you see the back yard, its 'Disneyland,'" says Sandra Wilken, President of Engle and Volkers real estate company. The home has a a massive kitchen with an huge family room and open bar area.
It also has wine room that holds 1200 bottles and a home theater.
There are a total of seven bedrooms on this property including a two bedroom guesthouse.
Fitzgerald's master bedroom and closet alone can be a persons entire apartment.
His bathroom looks more like a spa at a resort, complete with a zen garden and outdoor shower right outside the window of the bathtub.
There is even a personal salon in Fitzgerald's master bathroom.
It's a great layout where everything makes sense. Nothing has been forgotten in this home," Sandra says.
The best part of the house is the oasis, also known as the backyard.
A pool that can fit more than just a few guests, a lazy river, waterfalls and a swim up bar!
There is a batting cage too and a 12-car garage. This home has a price tag of $5 million.
