FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valentine Sally is one of Arizona’s most enduring unsolved “Jane Doe” cases. A young woman was found dead on the side of a northern Arizona highway decades ago, and to this day, nobody knows who she is.
But is law enforcement any closer to solving this case? And who last saw this girl alive?
Tune-in to CBS 5 at 10 p.m. for the full story
For many, Valentine's Day means love. For Patty Wilkins, it means loss.
"Yes. She's the only one I think about," she said. It's been that way for almost four decades. "Some mother is out there somewhere. There's somebody who had to turn her in as a lost girl. Somebody is bound to have missed her. But it's been a long time."
True Crime Arizona's Briana Whitney will have a full report on CBS 5 at 10 p.m, during which the full version of this story will be provided.