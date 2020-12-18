True Crime Arizona: The 1931 "Trunk Murderess" Winnie Ruth Judd

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 90 years ago, in 1931, it was a murder so brutal and salacious, it became a well-known part of Phoenix's history.

Winnie Ruth Judd was accused of murdering her two friends, then chopping up the bodies and taking them in trunks to LA. She became known as the "Trunk Murderess," but what really happened that night?

True Crime Arizona: The Podcast Arizona's Family is launching a podcast about true crimes that have occurred in Arizona throughout its history.

Back then, Phoenix was a small city in the desert, in the middle of the great depression. Those with status were in power and control.

“That was the mentality of that time. It was a man’s world,” said former newspaper reporter Jana Bommersbach.

Bommersbach would find herself obsessed with a murder investigation, but 40 years later.

“You put a woman away for 40 years, and you’re not sure she committed the crime?” She said.

Winnie Ruth Judd was just 26 years old. She worked as a medical secretary by day. By night, she was in a whirlwind romance with prominent Phoenix businessman Jack Halloran.

“Who is Jack?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“Jack is her boyfriend. Her illicit boyfriend,” said Bommersbach.

Winnie Ruth was married, but her husband was back in LA. But she and her friends, Anne Leroi and Sammy Samuelson, were enamored by Halloran. Fascination would soon turn to bloodshed.

An argument escalated about Halloran, and Winnie Ruth’s gun was picked up. Sammy was shot dead. Anne was shot dead. Soon after, Winnie Ruth Judd would be on her way to LA by train with trunks, packed with her friend’s bodies chopped up.

“She was caught with the goods. The trunks were leaking blood. I mean, the whole thing was so ugly and so gruesome,” said Bommersbach.

The ‘trunk murderess’ was now a household name. She kept private letters she wrote as her story unfolded.

“I admit this was a ghastly deed. I’ve asked God many times to forgive me for the part I played in transporting the trunks to Los Angeles, but I was sick, wounded, and suffering from shock.” -Winnie Ruth Judd

Four decades later, Bommersbach sensed something was off. There was more to the story she would uncover in the 70s, from Winnie Ruth Judd herself.

“I found out she’s still alive. She’s still alive. She’s living in California,” Bommersbach said.

“I remember as a child people saying, ‘You better be good or Winnie Ruth Judd is gonna get you and cut you up,” said Robert Warnicke.

Her name was a part of his childhood. As an adult, her crime would become much more to Warnicke.

“We are at 2929 n 2nd Street. This house is known as the Murder House or the Murder Cottage,” he said.

Warnicke now owns the home where the infamous murders took place.

The dilapidated home is the only one left standing on the street, now surrounded by high rise buildings. Inside, still a mystery as to what happened with the three girls on that night in October of 1931.

Warnicke took us through the house.

“One story has the murders happening in the kitchen. That’s the story I like to believe,” Warnicke said. “She was struggling with Sammy here with the gun, and Annie was hitting her over the head with an ironing board here. And then the gun went off and killed Sammy, and then she turned and killed Annie right here. Then if the cutting happened here….that’s the tub.”

Winnie wrote in her personal letter:

“I was not present when dismemberment, and the bodies placed in the trunks, took place. I had always lived a Christian life, and I am still a Christian. I have always contended my innocence of murder.” -Winnie Ruth Judd

That’s what Bommersbach would talk to her about decades later. She was the only journalist to ever interview her.

“So she stuck to the course in her conversations with you that she did not do it. Do you believe her?” asked Whitney.

“Yes, yes. Absolutely,” Bommersbach said.

Bommersbach said evidence shows it’s near impossible Winnie Ruth could have done all of this on her own.

Remember, the fight began over Jack Halloran. Boomersbach believes he was there at some point that night and orchestrated a cover-up to protect himself.

“She was manipulated by Halloran. He’s the one who said, ‘Take the trunks on the train. We’ll have somebody in LA to meet you,” Bommersback recalled.

She said there were more details far beyond Winnie Ruth’s capabilities.

“This body was cut up through the spine. You have got to be a doctor to know how to cut a human body up through the spine,” she said.

“If Winnie Ruth didn’t do it, and Jack Halloran wasn’t a doctor, who would have done this and come into that scene to do that?” asked Whitney.

“The doctor that Jack Halloran could blackmail to do his bidding,” said Bommersbach.

She uncovered a letter sent to the LA Times from a well-known Phoenix historian in the 30s detailing a “Dr. Brown” who Jack Halloran had helped get a job.

The letter said it became well-known that Halloran had Dr. Brown cut up the body, and Dr. Brown’s conscience caught up with him.

“From what I read, Dr. Brown was going to confess to this?” said Whitney.

“Yes,” said Bommersbach.

“Had a meeting with a judge. Then what happened?” asked Whitney.

“Then he committed suicide,” said Bommersbach.

“The day before?” asked Whitney.

“Yes. See how suspicious this is? Did he commit suicide? Did something off him to tell him to shut up?” said Bommersbach.

“Did we ever find out if it was suicide or if he was murdered?” asked Whitney.

“No, we didn’t,” said Bommersbach.

Recently another letter was found, written by Winnie Ruth Judd.

“So what about this confession letter? It was found in 2014, right?” asked Whitney.

“Yes. They found it, I think, down at the University of Arizona in their archives,” Bommersbach said.

In it, she takes responsibility for everything.

“To believe that letter, you have to ignore everything else, in this case, to show that letter is a fake,” Bommersbach said.

Not everyone buys that theory.

“Knowing what you know, do you think she killed her friends and cut them up?” Whitney asked Robert Warnicke.

“Oh I absolutely think she killed them,” Warnicke said. “The autopsy photo I looked at didn’t look like a surgical cut. Every time I’ve seen someone do a surgical cut through somebody’s legs, they always do it at the joint. They don’t go through the guts and make a huge mess.”

Winnie Ruth Judd would be sentenced to death in the murder of Anne Leroi. Samuelson’s trial never happened.

But before she was set to be hanged, she was found mentally incompetent, and the sentence was repealed. She was sent to the Arizona State Asylum for the Insane.

“Do you believe she actually was mentally insane?” Whitney asked Bommersbach.

“She was terrified, but she was never insane,” Bommersbach said.

Winnie would escape from the asylum six times over 30 years, eventually making it all the way to San Francisco, working as a nanny under an assumed name.

By the time authorities caught up to her, the governor and sheriff believed she had suffered enough over four decades and pardoned her in the 70s, officially setting Winnie Ruth Judd free.

Winnie wrote in one of her letters: