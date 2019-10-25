FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona sheriffs and lawmen have a history of gaining national notoriety.
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is adding a new show to his growing list of television credits.
For a year, a production company with the A&E show "Live PD" followed Lamb and his deputies around.
This month, he moved into the "Live PD" studio to co-host the off-shoot, called "Live PD: Wanted."
"They reached out to me, and I don't turn down too many good opportunities," Lamb said, in his office in Florence.
"What I bring to the table is, I'm able to communicate with some of the sheriffs who are having issues with people they're looking for. Plus, I offer law enforcement expertise for the viewers about whatever scene they're watching from around the country," he explained.
The new TV gig has Lamb on the red-eye flight from Sky Harbor to New York City every Wednesday night.
He spends Thursday at a studio in Manhattan and flies back to Phoenix at night so he can be in his office on Friday morning.
Lamb doesn't know how long his co-hosting duties will last.
"It's TV, so they can decide not to air it next week," he said.
The sheriff says Pinal County has never been paid by "Live PD," but he is now personally paid for his on-air analysis.
"As a co-host, there is small compensation. A lot of it goes to my charity to benefit primarily, my youth redirection group," Lamb said.
The sheriff defends his ability to branch out further into the world of television, and still deliver for the voters and taxpayers in Pinal County.
"I still put in 50 to 60 hours a week. 'Live PD' doesn't take away from my county time. It takes away from family time. But as a family, we sat down and decided this was good for law-enforcement in general," he said.
This year, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office was also featured in the docu-series, "60 Days In."
Seven people were sent into the County jail, undercover as inmates.
"This was an opportunity to get an inside look at our jail at zero cost to the taxpayer," Lamb said. "We gave [the participants] specific missions, to find about the drugs and gangs in the facility and jail operations."
Lamb says, since the show aired, they've implemented a number of programs and policies, based on what they learned.
"The feedback we got was that [the jail officers] would continually search the same cells. Inmates knew this, so they would just hide whatever contraband they had in one of the other cells they knew the guards wouldn't search," he explained.
In addition to finding more drug stashes, the sheriff says they created a new program to allow inmates to further their education and search for jobs.
Lamb plans to continue exploring other opportunities that might come his way as he runs for re-election in 2020.