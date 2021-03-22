PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lynsey Chainhalt was a young girl, barely 20. She was driving her first car that she had bought with her own money. She was attending college at Paradise Valley Community College, studying to become a nurse, and should have had her whole life ahead of her. "There was no stopping her," Lynsey's mom, Judi Petersen, told Arizona's Family. "She was a go-getter."

But in the early morning hours of June 14, 2003, Lynsey's life was brutally taken from her, as she was gunned down in a barrage of gunfire on a Phoenix roadway. The case has never been solved, and no suspects have ever been charged. "They played God that night," Petersen said of the people who killed her daughter. "It was a random moment in time and it ended her life."

Lynsey had been driving three of her friends home from a party in the East Valley. Lynsey was the designated driver for the group. They were headed north on I-17 near Greenway Parkway in Phoenix when another vehicle cut them off. "As they were going northbound on Interstate 17, someone in a Tahoe or Blazer threw a beer bottle at them," said former Phoenix detective William Shira.

Police said there was a verbal altercation, and Lynsey tried to drive away. But the suspect car followed Lynsey and her friends to the area of 20th Street and Grovers Avenue, just north of Bell Road. That's when police said three Hispanic men got out of the car and opened fire at Lynsey's car. Police said 19 rounds were fired. The suspects then got back in the car took off.

Lynsey's friends were injured in the gunfire but survived. One of those friend's suffered a permanent injury. But Lynsey was struck in the head and killed. One thing Petersen said brings her some comfort is knowing that her daughter didn't suffer. Lynsey died almost immediately in the shooting, and likely felt no pain. "She pretty much never knew what hit her, the surgeon told me," said Petersen.

There were no other witnesses to what happened. And a lack of physical evidence left police empty-handed. "They never found anything," said Peterson. "But at least one person knows exactly what happened that night."

Two men were later named as persons of interest in the case. Investigators said Ricardo Sanchez-Molinares (aka "Butcho") and Fermin Gomez (aka "Mini") may have information about what happened. But the men were thought to have gone to Mexico, and were never charged in the case. No arrests have ever been made. "It's one thing to know. It's another thing to prove," said Petersen.

Lynsey's mom says she will continue to search for her daughter's killer or killers. "I've never given up," she said. "Lynsey wouldn't, if it were me. I'm her advocate now I'm the only person who can speak for her."

Lynsey's death was not the first tragedy to affect her family. Three years before she was murdered, her 12-year-old brother was killed in a terrible accident. He was hit by a car while skateboarding.

Petersen talked to us about whether she has forgiven the people responsible for the deaths of two of her three children. "I can forgive an accident," she says. "But I can't forgive a murder."

Today, almost 18 years after the brutal murder of her daughter, Petersen says she'll continue to fight for justice and search for closure. "I will follow them to the ends of the earth," she told us, referring to her daughter's killers.

Meantime, Petersen enjoys spending time with her surviving daughter, who is now a surgical technologist.

"She's amazing," she told us. She also has two grandsons, 11 and 9 years old. The younger boy was born on the anniversary of Lynsey's death.

If you have any information at all about Lynsey's case, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can always remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

[Click here for Silent Witness flyer]