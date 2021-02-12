PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valentine's day is Sunday, and while we tend to think of romantic love, hearts and flowers, and chocolates, this is a story of unconditional love.
A mother is finding grace through faith to overcome addiction, save herself, and win back custody of her little boy. It took Maggi Mitchell a long time to understand unconditional love.
"I was 16 when I started using heroin," Mitchell said.
By 20, she was homeless, and soon after, lost custody of her son, Marcus.
"I just remember being so broken and so lost, sleeping in clothing donation bins, like where you donate the clothes, I would sleep in those sometimes, just to get a little bit of shelter," Mitchell said.
She eventually got arrested for squatting at an abandoned home. Instead of sending Maggi to jail, the judge listened to her beg for help and sent her to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
"I want a life! A lot of times people say they want their life back, but I started using so young.. I wanted a life, I never had the chance for a life," Mitchell said.
Maggi joined more than 70 other women and two dozen children at the Changing Lives Center learning forgiveness through faith, she started restoring her relationships through sobriety.
"March 6th, it'll be 24 months," Mitchell said.
Lauren Hooks, the Changing Lives Center director, says it's a blessing to do the work they do.
"Love has been defined with so many barriers and parameters and restrictions I think for so many of our ladies, and so for them to understand that there is pure and unconditional love, that regardless of the mistakes I make, or if I fall, I'm still loved the same, and I'm still valued, that's huge for us," Hooks said.
She says more than 70% of the women who've graduated from their program are still active in recovery. One of Maggi's mentors got her involved with their Mission Possible Cookies, seeding potential in her healing.
"We're just really, really proud of her change & growth & hard work," Hooks said
Maggi started tutoring kids on campus as she fought to regain custody of her son and now goes out with the street outreach teams, trying to minister to people who are where she was.
"It just changed me from the inside out," Mitchell said.
"Addiction is tough. Not everybody makes it out, and so to be able to know that we're planting seeds every day that will grow and have fruit, wherever that happens, whether we get to see the fruit or not, that's what matters most," Hooks said
When Maggi graduated, all her criminal charges were dropped, giving her a clean slate for a new beginning as a mom again to her little boy.
"My greatest love is my son, so I'll get to spend my Valentine's Day with my greatest love when I spent so many years without him on it," Mitchell said.
The Mission has more room right now at their Changing Lives Center to help more women & children through homelessness, addiction, or whatever struggles they're challenged with. And soon, the men's campus in downtown Phoenix won't have a waiting list.
They're in the process of expanding from 160- to 360 beds.