PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Interest rates are still low, and first-time homebuyers are searching for bargains.
Fixer-uppers often become costly right off the bat, during demolition.
What can look fun on home renovation shows can be dangerous and expensive in reality.
Between dumpster fees and a demo crew, the process can easily cost several thousand dollars.
"By the time I pay the guys to come take out the cabinets and appliances, that adds up to a lot of labor, plus another $500 for a dumpster," contractor Wende Valentine said, while walking through a home she's renovating in Phoenix.
To cut costs, she brought the Stardust organization in to do her demo.
"We'll do an average kitchen in two hours," Stardust CEO Karen Jayne said.
The cost to the homeowner is $200, which covers Stardust's truck and crew.
They won't knock down walls or ceilings, but they'll take away anything attached to them.
All of the materials are resold at one of Stardust's two Valley stores.
"The easiest are cabinet sets from kitchens," Jayne said.
Her crews carry full sections of cabinets out, along with all appliances, sinks and faucets.
From other rooms, they'll take bathroom vanities, ceiling fans, tubs and even toilets.
"Toilets are the thing we end up with the most of. If they're in good condition, they'll sell for $50, but usually $25 is the going rate," Jayne said.
Much of the used, discounted material is purchased by landlords, creative people looking for projects and people just looking for inexpensive building supplies.
"It's a great thing to do for the environment because it keeps reusable things out of the landfill. It also puts the material back into the community, so people who can't afford a remodel but need to maintain their home can come in and purchase these items," Jayne said.
It's all material that is heavy and bulky in a dumpster, and much of it will never break down in a landfill.
"It's awesome that they're reusing this stuff," Valentine said.
She estimates Stardust's deconstruction and removal services will save her $3,000 on the remodel.
Hers is one of around 1,000 homes Stardust will demo this year in the Valley. They do everything from small fixer-uppers to mansions.
They're booking a few weeks out, so Jayne recommends contacting them through StardustBuilding.org.
Their discount stores are located at 1720 W. Broadway Road in Mesa, and 5150 W. Northern Avenue in Glendale.