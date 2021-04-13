BENSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shelter housing unaccompanied migrant children is now operating in Benson, and city leaders worry it could strain city resources. The shelter is being run out of a renovated hotel. Last week, a teen ran away from the facility, sparking a search that involved Benson Police.

Mayor Joe Konrad says officers quickly located the 14-year-old along Interstate 10, but no one knew what to do with the teen or who to contact. “We've got this underaged child in custody for what reason?” asked Konrad. “This is an immigration issue, but on the surface, this isn’t anything that our police can really keep this person in custody for.”

Konrad says the responding officer was tied up for about an hour waiting for ICE to pick up the teen. “It uses our resources unnecessarily,” said Konrad.

This is exactly what the mayor was afraid of happening. Last month mayor and council learned about the shelter. In a March 18th letter, Konrad along with the mayors of Douglas and Willcox requested help from Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

“Unlike larger cities, municipalities in Cochise County do not have resources to address the needs of undocumented immigrants,” read part of the letter. “Our communities already have small budgets with limited law enforcement.”

“The response has been zero,” said Konrad. “It's like we're out here fending for ourselves, and all we're asking for is to have a conversation of where do we go from here?”

The shelter in Benson is operated by a company called VisionQuest. The business receives millions of dollars every year from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide services for migrant children alone in the United States.

“Our job is to find and place them with sponsors,” said VisionQuest President and CEO, Mark Contento.

Contento says the kids are ages 12 to 17 and stay at the shelter sometimes several days or several weeks. Many, Contento says, come from horrible situations in Central America. “Sometimes it’s violence, sometimes poverty,” said Contento.

Contento told Arizona’s Family the shelter was supposed to be established in New Mexico, but officials there didn’t want it there. A 2019 report from the Albuquerque Journal says the state wouldn’t license the shelter. The report also references allegations of mistreatment at VisionQuest facilities.

When asked about concerns of abuse and neglect within shelters, Contento invited those who question the level of care to see the facility for themselves. “It’s a common concern when people don’t understand the nature of what we are or what we're doing,” said Contento.

Arizona’s Family has requested a tour of the Benson shelter. “I looked at it, and I said it was safe, it was secure, and it was sanitary,” said Konrad who toured the shelter with Cochise County Mark Dannels. Konrad says the facility appeared to be appropriate for kids. He says staff told him there are sensors on the doors and windows, but Konrad says he now questions security along the facility perimeter.

Fewer than 20 kids at a time are housed at the Benson shelter, according to Contento. As the company hires more staff, the shelter will ultimately have the ability to house up to 50 children.

Arizona’s Family reached out to Sen. Sinema’s office shortly after the interview with Mayor Konrad. On Tuesday the office said it had spoken directly to the mayor and that communications will continue. The statement also pointed to progress helping border communities impacted by the border crisis. "Arizona, and specifically small communities along the border like Benson, pay the price for the federal government's failure to fix our broken immigration system,” read the statement. “That is why Kyrsten worked to include $110 million in funding in the American Rescue Plan that is now law for border communities and non-profits stepping up to help address the migrant crisis."

Sen. Mark Kelly also sent a statement saying a staffer contacted the mayor Tuesday. “Sen. Kelly and his staff have been in regular touch with Mayor Konrad's office and other border area mayors over the past few months. He understands their concerns and that we need a secure border and to fix our broken immigration system. Senator Kelly is working with mayors and partners along the border in ensuring that the response does not fall on the shoulders of border communities.”

Mayor Konrad confirmed he was contacted Tuesday by staffers from both senate offices. For now, Konrad says his police department is working on protocols for handling future crisis involving the shelter. “If these are our expectations, we're going to need some funding to accommodate this,” said Konrad.

Read the full letter from Cochise County mayors here: