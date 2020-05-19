TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We always say there's no such thing as a routine police encounter. Officers have to rely on body language to read situations and when they're contacting kids or adults with autism, that body language can be completely misleading. Now a new training simulator for law enforcement developed at the VirTra headquarters in Tempe is being used to de-escalate the danger for communities everywhere.

Retired Valley officer Lon Bartel, director of training and curriculum at VirTra, started working on the program to help police spot behavioral cues of people on the autism spectrum two years ago.

He lost a friend and fellow officer who had a son on the spectrum and around that time, started researching a lot of dangerous police encounters where officers were simply misreading common behaviors of people on the spectrum.

"Context affects our perceptions; perceptions affect our decisions," Bartel said.

"When you look at the numbers right now, we know that about one in every 54 people are somewhere on that spectrum. So it's not a matter of if an officer is going to deal with somebody on the spectrum, it's just a matter of when," Bartel said.

Bartel's team filmed scenarios with different outcomes based on real-life encounters using real people with autism, not actors.

That was an important distinction for Danny Openden, president and CEO of Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center, or SARRC.

Openden worked closely with Bartel's team to make sure the scenarios were authentic with immediately actionable de-escalation tactics.

"It's not that we want police officers to be able to diagnose autism on the street. We want the light bulb to go off so that they can think, 'Maybe this person has autism,' and proceed accordingly," Openden said.

Body-cam footage from a 2017 encounter with Buckeye Police made national news when an officer stopped a teen with autism in the park.

Police release body-cam video of Buckeye cop's detention of teen with autism The Buckeye Police Department on Monday released body camera video of an officer's interaction with and detention of a teenager with autism. Full story @ https://goo.gl/ZiCtk7. (Monday, Sept. 18, 2017)

It's now the subject of a $5 million lawsuit that's yet to be settled.

The clip shows 14-year-old Connor Liebel trying to tell the officer he was "stimming" or self- stimulating, watching a string in front of his face, a common behavior for people with autism. The officer mistook his actions as drug use and Connor wound up with cuts on his face, back and an injured ankle.

"I could see how an officer could read that wrong, especially if they've never really been exposed to behaviors and patterns and understanding of what it means to be on the spectrum," Bartel said.

Buckeye using more less-lethal guns to prevent officer-involved shootings Over the last few years, the Buckeye Police Department says it's made a point to purchase less-lethal weapons for its officers to use.

"You know when that story first happened, there were people all over the autism community that were saying, 'We need to train police officers! Put them all in a room and teach them about autism.' And that's like checking a box. It's not going to change behavior," Openden said.

Openden was pleased VirTra wanted to go beyond the typical classroom setting to bring in engaging learning opportunities that would represent the full spectrum since almost everyone with autism presents a little differently.

"We've got people with autism with no communication whatsoever, and we've got people that are highly verbal but miss a lot of the social cues. And so a police officer might be talking to somebody who's nonverbal and they're not responding and that sounds or looks like noncompliance," Openden said.

WATCH: Police officer plays guitar to help calm down man with autism A Maryland police officer used the power of music to help soothe a man with autism during a crisis intervention call.

"We could also have somebody that's nonverbal who reaches into their pocket to get their communication device out, and that feels like a threat to a police officer, maybe he's got a gun," he said.

The simulator is interactive so the instructor can escalate or de-escalate the situation based on the verbal cues and actions of the officers going through the training.

SARRC says their stats show one in five teens on the spectrum are stopped and questioned by police before they're 21 and 5% are arrested. This population is disproportionately injured in police encounters. Openden knows the awareness has to go both ways.

"And so we started asking questions like- 'What sort of things should we teaching people with autism in our clinical programs?'" Openden said.

Those things like bringing officers into their classrooms, teaching families to simply state you have autism right out the gate, and to make sure you're keeping your hands in plain sight and complying with everything you're being asked. Building a greater understanding on both sides means better outcomes for everyone.

This training is being rolled out at 25 training centers across Arizona and 300 nationwide. It's just one of the many projects SARRC is working on to improve understanding in our community. Their annual fundraising breakfast is going virtual this year. It's 9 a.m., Thursday, May 21. You can click here to learn more.